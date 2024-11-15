https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/musk-discussed-reducing-us-iran-tensions-with-irans-un-ambassador--reports-1120890400.html
Musk Discussed Reducing US-Iran Tensions With Iran's UN Ambassador – Reports
US entrepreneur Elon Musk met with Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani to discuss ways to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed Iranian officials.
The meeting between Musk, who is a close adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, and Iravani took place in New York on Monday. According to the newspaper's sources, it lasted more than an hour and was held at a secret location. The unnamed sources described the meeting as "positive."A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017–2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
The meeting between Musk, who is a close adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, and Iravani took place in New York on Monday.
According to the newspaper's sources, it lasted more than an hour and was held at a secret location. The unnamed sources described the meeting as "positive."
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017–2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.
The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.