International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/musk-discussed-reducing-us-iran-tensions-with-irans-un-ambassador--reports-1120890400.html
Musk Discussed Reducing US-Iran Tensions With Iran's UN Ambassador – Reports
Musk Discussed Reducing US-Iran Tensions With Iran's UN Ambassador – Reports
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk met with Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani to discuss ways to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed Iranian officials.
2024-11-15T01:14+0000
2024-11-15T01:14+0000
world
us
elon musk
donald trump
the united nations (un)
iran
us-iran relations
2024 us presidential election
presidential campaign
us presidential campaign
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120890241_0:137:3072:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_fb6a133f9d03ac969d4439e34cf37046.jpg
The meeting between Musk, who is a close adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, and Iravani took place in New York on Monday. According to the newspaper's sources, it lasted more than an hour and was held at a secret location. The unnamed sources described the meeting as "positive."A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017–2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/trump-wins-us-presidential-election-with-312-electoral-college-votes---ap-forecast-1120841208.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120890241_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac1eede8f1d47f43ab0198d4d71b0184.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-iran relations, us-iran deal, iran-us relations, iran-us ties, iran-us ties, iran-us war, war on iran, axis of evil, evil axis, nuclear weapons, nuclear deal, iranian nukes, nuclear iran, nuclear war, iran vs israel, iran-israel war, israel bombs iran, iran bombs, musk talks
us-iran relations, us-iran deal, iran-us relations, iran-us ties, iran-us ties, iran-us war, war on iran, axis of evil, evil axis, nuclear weapons, nuclear deal, iranian nukes, nuclear iran, nuclear war, iran vs israel, iran-israel war, israel bombs iran, iran bombs, musk talks

Musk Discussed Reducing US-Iran Tensions With Iran's UN Ambassador – Reports

01:14 GMT 15.11.2024
© AP Photo / Allison RobbertElon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington
Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
© AP Photo / Allison Robbert
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk met with Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani to discuss ways to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed Iranian officials.
The meeting between Musk, who is a close adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, and Iravani took place in New York on Monday.
According to the newspaper's sources, it lasted more than an hour and was held at a secret location. The unnamed sources described the meeting as "positive."
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president in 2017–2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks, namely the Associated Press, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News, and CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS from the National Election Pool consortium, as he secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the election. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to her supporters, and US President Joe Biden congratulated Trump.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2024
Americas
Trump Wins US Presidential Election With 312 Electoral College Votes - AP Forecast
10 November, 08:19 GMT
The Electoral College, the group of presidential electors from the states, will vote for the candidate whom each state’s voters have chosen on December 17, and the results will be certified by Congress on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
Trump became the first US president since the 19th century to be elected to non-consecutive terms.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала