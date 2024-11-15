International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-51-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120891471.html
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 51 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 51 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian air defense destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over several Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-11-15T04:37+0000
2024-11-15T04:37+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
drone strike
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said in a statement. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 51 Ukrainian drones: 36 over the Krasnodar Territory, three over the Republic of Crimea, two over the Belgorod Region, and 10 over the Sea of ​​Azov, the statement added.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russian-air-defenses-down-32-ukrainian-drones-near-moscow-1120838974.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_152:0:1507:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9cd8aba3e937490ba0b96edcadf4b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian fixed-wing drones
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian fixed-wing drones

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 51 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

04:37 GMT 15.11.2024
© Russia's Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussian S-300 air defense system in combat action
Russian S-300 air defense system in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
© Russia's Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over several Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said in a statement.
Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 51 Ukrainian drones: 36 over the Krasnodar Territory, three over the Republic of Crimea, two over the Belgorod Region, and 10 over the Sea of ​​Azov, the statement added.
Ukraine's Punisher Attack Drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2024
Russia
Russian Air Defenses Down 32 Drones Near Moscow
10 November, 07:34 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала