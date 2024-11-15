https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/russian-air-defense-shoots-down-51-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120891471.html

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 51 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

The Russian air defense destroyed 51 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over several Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented," the ministry said in a statement. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 51 Ukrainian drones: 36 over the Krasnodar Territory, three over the Republic of Crimea, two over the Belgorod Region, and 10 over the Sea of ​​Azov, the statement added.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

