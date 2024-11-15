https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/trump-picks-north-dakota-governor-for-interior-secretary-1120894058.html
US President-elect Donald Trump has revealed North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as his pick for Department of the Interior Secretary during a gala for the America First Policy Institute.
"He’s from North Dakota. He’s going to be announced tomorrow for a very big position," Trump said at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Thursday, pointing at Burgum. Moments later, Trump announced that Burgum was "going to head the Department of Interior, and he's going to be fantastic." The position of US secretary of the interior involves managing issues such as land use, geological surveys, and national parks. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
US President-elect Donald Trump has revealed North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as his pick for Department of the Interior Secretary during a gala for the America First Policy Institute.
"He’s from North Dakota. He’s going to be announced tomorrow for a very big position," Trump said at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Thursday, pointing at Burgum.
Moments later, Trump announced that Burgum was "going to head the Department of Interior, and he's going to be fantastic."
The position of US secretary of the interior involves managing issues such as land use, geological surveys, and national parks.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump
, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.