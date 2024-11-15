https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/trump-picks-robert-f-kennedy-jr-as-us-health-and-human-services-secretary-1120891719.html

Trump Picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Health and Human Services Secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the post of US Health and Human Services Secretary.

"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said on Truth Social. He noted that the department under Kennedy Jr.'s leadership will restore "traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency" in order to end the chronic disease epidemic in the country. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

