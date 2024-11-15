International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/trump-picks-robert-f-kennedy-jr-as-us-health-and-human-services-secretary-1120891719.html
Trump Picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Health and Human Services Secretary
Trump Picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Health and Human Services Secretary
Sputnik International
US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the post of US Health and Human Services Secretary.
2024-11-15T05:02+0000
2024-11-15T05:02+0000
us
donald trump
health and human services (hhs)
americans
us department of health and human services (hhs)
americas
2024 us presidential election
republicans
robert f. kennedy jr
us election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120891833_0:109:3002:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_9c3b7a3f5a00a665813834dbc6982099.jpg
"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said on Truth Social. He noted that the department under Kennedy Jr.'s leadership will restore "traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency" in order to end the chronic disease epidemic in the country. A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trumps-election-win-how-will-it-change-the-world-1120758368.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120891833_246:0:2921:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_c39deb7ef0076ad34c5d97e199731e94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chronic disease, trump team, team trump, maga team, healthcare system, us healthcare, healthcare crisis, secretary of health, minister of health, drug companies, public health, drug companies, disease epidemic
chronic disease, trump team, team trump, maga team, healthcare system, us healthcare, healthcare crisis, secretary of health, minister of health, drug companies, public health, drug companies, disease epidemic

Trump Picks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Health and Human Services Secretary

05:02 GMT 15.11.2024
© AP Photo / Morry GashRobert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
© AP Photo / Morry Gash
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the post of US Health and Human Services Secretary.
"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said on Truth Social.
He noted that the department under Kennedy Jr.'s leadership will restore "traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency" in order to end the chronic disease epidemic in the country.
A presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters.
The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lee's Family Forum, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2024
Analysis
Trump’s Election Win: How Will It Change the World?
6 November, 10:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала