Tulsi Gabbard Right Pick to Shake-Up US Spy Agiencies – CIA Veteran
President-elect Donald Trump nominated the former Democratic congresswoman and a 21-year army reserve veteran to oversee the bewildering array of 18 US spy agencies in his incoming administration.
"A foreign policy and national security appointment that has created considerable dissent is that of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence [DNI]," Philip Giraldi, a former CIA operations officer with experience in Europe and the Middle East, told Sputnik. The CIA veteran said much of the dissent comes from inside the ‘intelligence community’, including active officers and former staff of organizations like the CIA and NSA. Objections to Gabbard’s nomination have focused on her lack of intelligence experience, claiming she will "be unable to perceive problems among an unruly 18-member intelligence community," the pundit said. But Giraldi countered that she was "smart, experienced and capable enough to gather her own staff around her that will guide her way through the shoals of Washington DC." The former CIA officer noted that Gabbard is viewed as a "peace candidate" for her opposition to endless overseas wars, the US military occupation of parts of Syria and the demonization of China. But she is also known for her support for Israel, currently waging a war against the Palestinian territory of Gaza.
