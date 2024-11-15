International
What Are EU Rapid Deployment Forces & Goals of Upcoming Drills?
Fifteen EU member states and over 1,700 soldiers are set to participate in the European Union's second Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) in Bergen, Germany.
The Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) is part of the EU's Strategic Compass plan, which is to create a European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC) to strengthen the bloc's security and defense capabilities by 2030. What is EU RDC?What is the Purpose of the Drills? What will the drills involve? The EU held its previous live exercises in 2023 in Spain, citing the perceived security threat from Russia. President Vladimir Putin dismissed these claims as baseless, calling them a tactic to mislead the public and justify increased military spending.
11:22 GMT 15.11.2024
Belgian soldiers during a NATO multi-national military exercise in Bitche, France.
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Fifteen EU member states and over 1,700 soldiers are set to participate in the European Union's second Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) in Bergen, Germany, from November 25 to December 10, according to the European External Action Service (EEAS).
The Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) is part of the EU's Strategic Compass plan, which is to create a European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC) to strengthen the bloc's security and defense capabilities by 2030.

What is EU RDC?

Designed for rapid crisis response outside the EU, it was introduced in 2022
Created to enable swift deployment for crisis management
Consists of up to 5,000 troops, including land, air, and maritime components
French Army military armored vehicles travel, during the military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the Lithuanian military on Armed Forces Day in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2024
Military
French General Prepares for War With Russia as Proxy Armies Show Signs of Exhaustion
8 October, 19:00 GMT

What is the Purpose of the Drills?

An integral part of the wider MILEX24, the drills are intended to test the interoperability of the EU’s rapid deployment forces to prepare them for potential high-intensity conflicts.
The maneuvers will be conducted under the command of Eurocorps and the German Army Command.

What will the drills involve?

Common operation will be tested at three command and staff stages: strategic, tactical, and operational.
The drills will involve the field deployment of a battlegroup comprising mountain infantry, a light/reinforced infantry unit, medical parts of the Medical Task Force (MED TF), and Austria’s Combat Service Support Battalion.
Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Hungary, Croatia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden will participate in the multinational maneuvers.
The EU held its previous live exercises in 2023 in Spain, citing the perceived security threat from Russia. President Vladimir Putin dismissed these claims as baseless, calling them a tactic to mislead the public and justify increased military spending.
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to military pilots as he visits the State Centre for Deployment and Retraining of Flight Personnel of the Russian Defence Ministry in Torzhok, Tver region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2024
Russia
Putin Dismisses 'Nonsense' Claims of Alleged Russian Plan to Attack Europe After Ukraine
27 March, 22:11 GMT
