https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/what-are-eu-rapid-deployment-forces--goals-of-upcoming-drills---1120894523.html

What Are EU Rapid Deployment Forces & Goals of Upcoming Drills?

What Are EU Rapid Deployment Forces & Goals of Upcoming Drills?

Sputnik International

ifteen EU member states and over 1,700 soldiers are set to participate in the European Union's second Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) in Bergen, Germany.

2024-11-15T11:22+0000

2024-11-15T11:22+0000

2024-11-15T11:22+0000

military

european union (eu)

military & intelligence

germany

bergen

european external action service (eeas)

eurocorps

drills

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120894713_0:202:2923:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_408cfd286f640007f87154ef5516a667.jpg

The Live Military Exercise (LIVEX) is part of the EU's Strategic Compass plan, which is to create a European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC) to strengthen the bloc's security and defense capabilities by 2030. What is EU RDC?What is the Purpose of the Drills? What will the drills involve? The EU held its previous live exercises in 2023 in Spain, citing the perceived security threat from Russia. President Vladimir Putin dismissed these claims as baseless, calling them a tactic to mislead the public and justify increased military spending.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241008/french-general-prepares-for-war-with-russia-as-proxy-armies-show-signs-of-exhaustion-1120477765.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/claims-about-russias-alleged-plan-to-attack-europe-after-ukraine-are-nonsense---putin-1117592612.html

germany

bergen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

whataare eu rapid deployment forces, what are goals of upcoming eu drills in germany, what are the goals of eu's live military exercise (livex) in germany, does russia threaten europe, putin dismisses claims russia is a threat to europe