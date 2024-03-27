https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/claims-about-russias-alleged-plan-to-attack-europe-after-ukraine-are-nonsense---putin-1117592612.html

Claims About Russia's Alleged Plan to Attack Europe After Ukraine Are 'Nonsense' - Putin

Statements about alleged plans of Russia to attack Europe after Ukraine are nonsense, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

During a working visit to the Russian town of Torzhok in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Putin met with military pilots. The president added that satellites of the United States are "afraid of big and strong Russia," but they do it for nothing as Russia has "no aggressive intentions against these states." Russian president stressed that he has no doubt that the Russian Armed Forces will fulfill their assigned tasks.The head of state had a conversation with military pilots during the working trip. One of the pilots told Putin the Russian Armed Forces would fulfill any assigned task.“I have no doubt,” Putin replied.Representatives of all the peoples of Russia show their best on the battlefield, the president said.Russia Never Moved to NATO Borders, They Moved CloserIt was not Russia that moved to the borders of NATO countries, it is them who are getting closer, and Russia is just protecting its people, the president said.Russia, in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, is protecting people on its historical territories, and it would not have happened if a security system in Europe had been created after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the president clarified."What we do in the course of the special military operation is that we are protecting our people who live on our historical territories," Putin said.Russia is a multiethnic and multifaith country, everyone should be treated with respect, the president stressed.

