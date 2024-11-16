https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/russia-cuts-uranium-exports-to-us-whats-next-1120904336.html

Russia Cuts Uranium Exports to US: What’s Next?

What is the anticipated impact from Russian restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States?

The Russian government has imposed temporary restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the United States. Companies can still export uranium to the US under one-off licenses issued by the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control. This was a tit-for-tat move after the Biden administration signed a law banning Russian uranium imports until 2040, with exceptions allowed until 2028, despite warnings that the move could backfire on the American economy. What Repercussions Could Russia’s Ban Have? What About Prices? Restrictions on uranium supplies may affect prices as this automatically increases demand from other sources, where the enriched fuel has not yet been produced in the required quantity, analysts warn.Bids for November 2025 uranium delivery soared $4 to reach $84 a pound after the news, per UxC. Shares of other uranium or uranium-related companies have surged. Shares of Canada’s Cameco Corp. jumped by 6%, and those of US’ Ur-Energy Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp. rose by 10% and 13%, respectively. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the government to consider restrictions on the export of strategic materials like nickel and titanium in response to Western sanctions policy, emphasizing that restrictions should be considered so long as “this does not harm us.”

