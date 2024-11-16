https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/russian-troops-take-control-over-makarovka-and-leninskoe-settlements-in-dpr---mod-1120902353.html

Russian Troops Take Control Over Makarovka and Leninskoe Settlements in DPR - MoD

Russian forces have taken control over the settlements of Makarovka and Leninskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The units of the Vostok group of forces has taken control over the settlement of Makarovka in the DPR as a result of successful military operations," the statement read. The ministry also said that Battlegroup Tsentr group had taken control over Leninskoe settlement.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has improved tactical positions, eliminated up to 625 Ukrainian servicepeople and repelled two counterattacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry also said that Ukraine had lost about 440 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, adding that Russian troops had repelled two counterattacks and destroyed three ammunition depots.Moreover, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 140 servicepeople in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok group, the ministry said.

