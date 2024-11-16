https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/russian-troops-take-control-over-makarovka-and-leninskoe-settlements-in-dpr---mod-1120902353.html
Russian Troops Take Control Over Makarovka and Leninskoe Settlements in DPR - MoD
Russian Troops Take Control Over Makarovka and Leninskoe Settlements in DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have taken control over the settlements of Makarovka and Leninskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-11-16T09:51+0000
2024-11-16T09:51+0000
2024-11-16T09:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
dpr
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afc92054bd16b5a5551a67420131a583.jpg
"The units of the Vostok group of forces has taken control over the settlement of Makarovka in the DPR as a result of successful military operations," the statement read. The ministry also said that Battlegroup Tsentr group had taken control over Leninskoe settlement.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has improved tactical positions, eliminated up to 625 Ukrainian servicepeople and repelled two counterattacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry also said that Ukraine had lost about 440 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, adding that Russian troops had repelled two counterattacks and destroyed three ammunition depots.Moreover, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 140 servicepeople in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok group, the ministry said.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e64d71da2536538119b1dc2594a876.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian troops take control, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
russian troops take control, russian forces, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
Russian Troops Take Control Over Makarovka and Leninskoe Settlements in DPR - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have taken control over the settlements of Makarovka and Leninskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The units of the Vostok group of forces has taken control over the settlement of Makarovka in the DPR as a result of successful military operations," the statement read.
The ministry also said that Battlegroup Tsentr group had taken control over Leninskoe settlement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has improved tactical positions, eliminated up to 625 Ukrainian servicepeople and repelled two counterattacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The enemy's casualties have amounted to up to 625, three vehicles, two 122-mm D-30 self-propelled artillery systems, two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot," the statement read.
The ministry also said that Ukraine had lost about 440 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, adding that Russian troops had repelled two counterattacks and destroyed three ammunition depots.
Moreover, the Ukrainian armed forces
lost up to 140 servicepeople in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok group, the ministry said.