Ukraine Abandons Positions in Kurakhovo Amid Lack of Personnel, Ammunition, Low Morale

Russia's liberation of the strategic city of Kurakhovo in the DPR would spell disaster for Ukraine's forces, Russian military experts told Sputnik earlier.

Ukraine’s military is retreating from the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and a number of nearby villages due to a severe lack of personnel, ammunition, and plummeting morale, a Russian gunner from the crew of a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system revealed. Desperate attempts by the enemy to resupply ammunition, manpower, and equipment are being crushed with relentless firepower, the soldier from Russia's fierce Battlegroup Yug added. The city’s liberation would open the way for Russian troops to Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), a key logistical hub for the Kiev regime. Russian forces have been advancing on Kurakhovo from multiple directions with the aim of encircling it, while the Ukrainian forces dug in there are unable to hold their positions. As the Russian Armed Forces head toward the Krasnoarmeysk rail hub, they also appear to be gearing up for a new offensive in the Zaporozhye region, The Washington Post cited Ukrainian troops as saying. The outlet added that after regularly dropping glide bombs and other explosives on fields to identify land mines and Ukrainian positions throughout the summer, Russian forces are now “ramping up” simultaneous drone and infantry assaults. As awareness of a looming major attack spreads, Ukrainian soldiers expect “little let up in the onslaught,” the publication noted.Liberation of Kurakhovo by Russia's forces would spell disaster for the Kiev regime's troops, Ret. Col. Anatoly Matviychuk, a Russian military expert, previously told Sputnik. He underscored that Kurakhovo is important for Kiev from the economic standpoint as well, since the local coal mining area is currently the only place under Ukrainian control where coking coal is produced.

