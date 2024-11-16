https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/ukraine-loses-up-to-255-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120903087.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 255 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 255 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles, one air defense system and one electronic warfare station in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-11-16T10:54+0000
2024-11-16T10:54+0000
2024-11-16T12:00+0000
"In the past day, Ukraine' casualties have amounted to up to 225 soldiers; three armored fighting vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, one air defense system, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read.The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft type drones.
10:54 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 16.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 255 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles, one air defense system and one electronic warfare station in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In the past day, Ukraine' casualties have amounted to up to 225 soldiers; three armored fighting vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, one air defense system, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read.
The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft type drones.