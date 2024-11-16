International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/ukraine-loses-up-to-255-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120903087.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 255 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 255 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 255 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles, one air defense system and one electronic warfare station in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-11-16T10:54+0000
2024-11-16T12:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kursk
russian defense ministry
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg
"In the past day, Ukraine' casualties have amounted to up to 225 soldiers; three armored fighting vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, one air defense system, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read.The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft type drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1120854026.html
ukraine
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a927e62639888852fc5a48207fcd6e5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian armed forces, air defense system, kursk region, electronic warfare station
ukrainian armed forces, air defense system, kursk region, electronic warfare station

Ukraine Loses Up to 255 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

10:54 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 16.11.2024)
© AP PhotoIn this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, a Russian Army tank takes a position at an area of ​​Kursk region of Russia.
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, a Russian Army tank takes a position at an area of ​​Kursk region of Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 255 servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles, one air defense system and one electronic warfare station in the Kursk region in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In the past day, Ukraine' casualties have amounted to up to 225 soldiers; three armored fighting vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, one air defense system, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read.
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
11 November, 12:34 GMT
The ministry also stated that air defense systems had destroyed four missiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and 102 aircraft type drones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала