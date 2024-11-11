https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/ukraine-loses-over-300-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1120854026.html

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 300 soldiers and four tanks in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces have amounted to over 300 servicepeople, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored personnel carriers, and eight armored combat vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost 31,390 servicepeople and 195 tanks during operations in Kursk region, the ministry added.

