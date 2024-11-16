https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/us-to-abide-by-new-start-treaty-limits-as-long-as-it-assesses-russia-does---pentagon-1120900535.html

US to Abide by New START Treaty Limits as Long as It Assesses Russia Does - Pentagon

The United States will comply with the central limits of the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as long as it believes that Russia continues to do so, the Pentagon said in a report to Congress.

"The United States will abide by the central limits of the New START Treaty for the duration of the Treaty as long as it assesses that Russia continues to do so," the Pentagon said in the report on the nuclear weapons employment strategy of the United States. The US is also committed to future arms control with its nuclear-armed competitors, but any future accords will "need to account for US deterrence requirements and other strategic threats globally," the report said.

