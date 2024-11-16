https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/us-to-abide-by-new-start-treaty-limits-as-long-as-it-assesses-russia-does---pentagon-1120900535.html
US to Abide by New START Treaty Limits as Long as It Assesses Russia Does - Pentagon
US to Abide by New START Treaty Limits as Long as It Assesses Russia Does - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The United States will comply with the central limits of the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as long as it believes that Russia continues to do so, the Pentagon said in a report to Congress.
2024-11-16T01:34+0000
2024-11-16T01:34+0000
2024-11-16T03:34+0000
world
us
russia
pentagon
congress
new start treaty
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120849251_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d1421bcdc866ebb1f12b875579bbb13.jpg
"The United States will abide by the central limits of the New START Treaty for the duration of the Treaty as long as it assesses that Russia continues to do so," the Pentagon said in the report on the nuclear weapons employment strategy of the United States. The US is also committed to future arms control with its nuclear-armed competitors, but any future accords will "need to account for US deterrence requirements and other strategic threats globally," the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/us-may-expand-nuclear-arsenal-to-deter-alleged-threat-from-china-russia---reports-1120892882.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120849251_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa4b42b2397c92b80c373100064a647.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, new start treaty, russia suspends new start treaty,
world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, new start treaty, russia suspends new start treaty,
US to Abide by New START Treaty Limits as Long as It Assesses Russia Does - Pentagon
01:34 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 03:34 GMT 16.11.2024)
WASHINGTON, November 15 (Sputnik) - The United States will comply with the central limits of the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as long as it believes that Russia continues to do so, the Pentagon said in a report to Congress.