International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/us-to-abide-by-new-start-treaty-limits-as-long-as-it-assesses-russia-does---pentagon-1120900535.html
US to Abide by New START Treaty Limits as Long as It Assesses Russia Does - Pentagon
US to Abide by New START Treaty Limits as Long as It Assesses Russia Does - Pentagon
Sputnik International
The United States will comply with the central limits of the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as long as it believes that Russia continues to do so, the Pentagon said in a report to Congress.
2024-11-16T01:34+0000
2024-11-16T03:34+0000
world
us
russia
pentagon
congress
new start treaty
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120849251_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d1421bcdc866ebb1f12b875579bbb13.jpg
"The United States will abide by the central limits of the New START Treaty for the duration of the Treaty as long as it assesses that Russia continues to do so," the Pentagon said in the report on the nuclear weapons employment strategy of the United States. The US is also committed to future arms control with its nuclear-armed competitors, but any future accords will "need to account for US deterrence requirements and other strategic threats globally," the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/us-may-expand-nuclear-arsenal-to-deter-alleged-threat-from-china-russia---reports-1120892882.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120849251_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa4b42b2397c92b80c373100064a647.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, new start treaty, russia suspends new start treaty,
world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, new start treaty, russia suspends new start treaty,

US to Abide by New START Treaty Limits as Long as It Assesses Russia Does - Pentagon

01:34 GMT 16.11.2024 (Updated: 03:34 GMT 16.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, November 15 (Sputnik) - The United States will comply with the central limits of the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as long as it believes that Russia continues to do so, the Pentagon said in a report to Congress.
"The United States will abide by the central limits of the New START Treaty for the duration of the Treaty as long as it assesses that Russia continues to do so," the Pentagon said in the report on the nuclear weapons employment strategy of the United States.
Lt. Col. Jason Crowe walks toward a radiation contaminated bunker at Ft. Bliss, Texas, Friday, June 19, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
Military
US May Expand Nuclear Arsenal to Deter Alleged Threat From China, Russia - Reports
Yesterday, 07:25 GMT
The US is also committed to future arms control with its nuclear-armed competitors, but any future accords will "need to account for US deterrence requirements and other strategic threats globally," the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала