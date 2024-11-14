https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/zelensky-reportedly-prioritizes-security-over-territory-why-russia-will-still-have-the-last-word-1120888518.html

Zelensky Reportedly ‘Prioritizes Security Over Territory’: Why Russia Will Still Have the Last Word

Zelensky Reportedly ‘Prioritizes Security Over Territory’: Why Russia Will Still Have the Last Word

Sputnik International

Kiev has reportedly stepped back from the terms of the maximalist ‘victory plan’ outlined by Volodymyr Zelensky in mid-October, and is now reportedly prepared to discuss the prioritization of security over territory. Analysts tell Sputnik what’s changed.

2024-11-14T17:24+0000

2024-11-14T17:24+0000

2024-11-14T17:24+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

alexander mikhailov

donald trump

ukraine

russia

moscow

nato

wall street journal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:146:2817:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_12508d304867cf7bd0f6f9b481681ca3.jpg

Ukrainian officials hinted to US media this week that territory has become secondary to security guarantees in Kiev’s calculations on ending or at least freezing the security crisis with Russia.“Talks should be based on guarantees. For Ukraine, nothing is more important,” another official said, hinting that Ukraine might recognize its territorial losses without formally renouncing its claims.The apparent rollback from hardline demands runs counter to Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan,” outlined less than a month ago, which demanded for a formal invitation for Ukraine from NATO, the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into Russia, and firm refusal to accept losses in territory or “sovereignty.”Shortly following Donald Trump’s election last week, the Wall Street Journal floated a possible ‘Trump peace plan’ on the freezing of the Ukrainian conflict, including the creation of a demilitarized zone, and the putting off of NATO membership prospects for two decades, in exchange for continued US arms support, and the possibility of ‘peacekeepers’ from European countries being deployed in the rump Ukraine.“Zelensky is asking for security guarantees which in their scope correspond to the guarantees NATO provides its members,” military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on the NYT story.As far as concrete guarantees are concerned, reports of “peacekeepers” from NATO countries stationed in Ukraine would be a major no-go for Moscow, the observer stressed, since NATO “is a military bloc,” and one that “doesn’t bring peace anywhere.”Regarding the creation of some sort of international monitoring to oversee Ukraine’s demilitarization, this issue would be a must-pass priority for Russia, Mikhailov expects, pointing out that for Moscow, Kiev’s demilitarization, agreed under the March 2022 tentative peace deal, is second only to the liberation of the Donbass in terms of its strategic importance.Such measures would ensure the security of both the West and Russia, Mikhailov stressed, “especially with Zelensky, in his frenzy, simply starting to blackmail Europe with threats to restore Ukraine’s nuclear weapons capability...”“That is, no matter what Zelensky may think, there is the situation on the battlefield, and he’s not the only one analyzing the situation on the map,” Mikhailov stressed.“Zelensky will in any case have to recognize his defeat. It’s just one can simply admit defeat, or pretend that there was no defeat. And his so-called ‘formula for peace’, which he has so persistently presented to the West, was not implemented thanks to the political impotence of the West itself,” the observer noted.In the two-and-a-half years since the breakdown of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, the situation at the front has changed, and these “new realities” will undoubtedly have be accounted for in any new agreement, Mikhailov believes. Furthermore, Moscow is unlikely to sign any agreement without the entire territory of its four new regions (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye) being liberated, according to the observer.Ultimately, Mikhailov says “absolutely everything will depend” on the Trump administration’s next moves, given that Moscow is wary about any Minsk-style ceasefire agreement that could escalate into a new round of fighting at any moment.On the other hand, if the territories are rejected de facto, if not de jure, that’s another story, the observer says, citing the Georgian scenario, which gave rise to a lasting ceasefire agreement, if not totally resolved the Caucasus crisis, in 2008.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/former-nato-commander-sees-trump-pushing-ukraine-to-recognize-russias-new-regions-1120837061.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/raw-materials-and-troop-deployments-how-zelensky-tries-to-woo-trump-with-revised-victory-plan-1120863511.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/ukraines-bluster-about-making-nuclear-bomb-if-trump-scraps-us-aid-is-desperate-blackmail---analyst-1120883976.html

ukraine

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

is zelensky ready to give up territory, can trump force zelensky to give up