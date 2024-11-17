https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/german-mp-expects-criticism-at-home-over-his-trip-to-russia-1120911025.html
German Bundestag deputy and member of the EU affairs committee Dr Rainer Rothfuss expects condemnation of his trip to Russia after return to Germany.
Members of the European Parliament from Germany, Greece, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as MPs from Bulgaria, Germany, Serbia and other countries, were among the invited guests to the symposium on cooperation between BRICS and the EU.
German Bundestag deputy and member of the EU affairs committee Dr Rainer Rothfuss expects condemnation of his trip to Russia after return to Germany.
Rothfuss told Sputnik on the sidelines of the symposium on cooperation between BRICS and the EU hosted by Russia’s Sirius Federal Territory that the threats expose problems in his country,
"I will wait for this pressure. I think that this condemnation exposes the problems that exist in our country," Rothfuss said.
"I have always argued about how one can be against dialogue with representatives of a country that, even if not directly, is at war with us as part of NATO. It is necessary to stop this war," he added.
Rothfuss noted that Germans have been told that there can be no dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but they no longer believe that .
US presidential-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could strike a deal which would include neutrality for Ukraine after brief talks, Rothfuss said. "After short negotiations, they could have agreed on what Biden refused — guarantees of Ukraine's neutrality.
Not for 20 years, but forever."
"Why not turn away from NATO and create a new security structure that includes Eurasia and excludes the US? Why do we need the US? It is in the past — the confrontation between the USSR and the US," Rothfuss asked. "And then we could live in peace."
He added that Trump alone will not be able to end the conflict — the entire West must stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
Rothfuss also stressed that Russia is not looking for a short-term solution to the conflict, but for the certainty that it will not happen again.
Scholz has requested a no-confidence vote in the Bundestag on January 15 next year, which would pave the way for new elections in March following the split in the governing coalition.
Rothfuss argued that the crisis within the Germany's coalition government
was the consequence of the change of power in the US and Donald Trump's election victory, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government takes its orders from Washington.
"These are the consequences of the US election results," Rothfuss said. "Olaf Scholz's government followed all the instructions from Washington, and after the change of power in Washington, the power in Germany will change as well."
"This is a good sign, it won't be worse than under the Biden, Obama or Clinton administrations," he added. "These periods witnessed interference in domestic affairs of other countries."
Rothfuss noted that the Trump administration will focus on the US national interest and interfere less in the internal affairs of Russia, China and Germany — creating an opportunity to improve relations with Russia.