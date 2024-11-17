https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/russian-military-traps-ukrainian-forces-in-kursk-cauldron-over-80-enemy-fighters-killed-1120912958.html

Russian Military Traps Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Cauldron, Over 80 Enemy Fighters Killed

Russian Military Traps Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Cauldron, Over 80 Enemy Fighters Killed

Sputnik International

Russian forces are continuing the operation to expel Ukrainian forces backed by foreign mercenaries and supplied with NATO military hardware after their surprise incursion into the Russian border region of Kursk in August.

2024-11-17T15:33+0000

2024-11-17T15:33+0000

2024-11-17T15:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

nato

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/11/1120913092_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d29dba1c825ca15bb180e29d2710501.jpg

Russian forces killed over 80 Ukrainian troops trapped in a cauldron in the Olgovskaya Grove forest area of Kursk region, and took 24 fighters prisoner, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Sunday.The attempted breakout reportedly began at 4 am (01:00 GMT) this morning, when enemy forces in groups of 15-20 tried to evacuate the area.The operation to expel enemy forces from the area is continuing, with cleanup operations underway, the MoD said.Ukraine's NATO-backed military began its attempted incursion into Russia's Kursk region in August. Russian forces stopped the invasion, and began a grueling campaign to gradually expel enemy forces. According to the latest MoD figures, over 33,250 enemy troops have been killed and more than 210 tanks destroyed in fighting for the area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/ukraine-loses-up-to-320-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120909985.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

are ukrainian forces still in kursk, is russia expelling ukrainian forces from kursk