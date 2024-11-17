https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/ukraine-loses-up-to-320-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120909985.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 320 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 320 servicepeople in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
"In the past day, Ukraine's casualties have amounted to up to 320 soldiers; one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read. The ministry also stated that since the beginning of the military operations in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukraine had lost 33,250 troops. A total of 213 tanks, 137 infantry fighting vehicles, 115 armored personnel carriers, 1171 armored combat vehicles, 954 vehicles, 285 pieces of artillery have been destroyed, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 320 servicepeople in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
"In the past day, Ukraine's casualties have amounted to up to 320 soldiers; one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read.
The ministry also stated that since the beginning of the military operations in Russia's Kursk Region
, Ukraine had lost 33,250 troops. A total of 213 tanks, 137 infantry fighting vehicles, 115 armored personnel carriers, 1171 armored combat vehicles, 954 vehicles, 285 pieces of artillery have been destroyed, the statement added.