https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/ukraine-loses-up-to-320-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120909985.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 320 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 320 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 320 servicepeople in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.

2024-11-17T11:44+0000

2024-11-17T11:44+0000

2024-11-17T11:44+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kursk

russia

russian defense ministry

kursk

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1e/1120726675_0:180:3002:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_66a20ee653c0e20f4a482304cfb51a28.jpg

"In the past day, Ukraine's casualties have amounted to up to 320 soldiers; one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read. The ministry also stated that since the beginning of the military operations in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukraine had lost 33,250 troops. A total of 213 tanks, 137 infantry fighting vehicles, 115 armored personnel carriers, 1171 armored combat vehicles, 954 vehicles, 285 pieces of artillery have been destroyed, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/ukraine-losses-in-kursk-region-exceed-30000-militants--1120796104.html

ukraine

kursk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian soldiers