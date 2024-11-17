International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 320 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 320 servicepeople in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kursk
russia
russian defense ministry
kursk
russian armed forces
"In the past day, Ukraine's casualties have amounted to up to 320 soldiers; one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read. The ministry also stated that since the beginning of the military operations in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukraine had lost 33,250 troops. A total of 213 tanks, 137 infantry fighting vehicles, 115 armored personnel carriers, 1171 armored combat vehicles, 954 vehicles, 285 pieces of artillery have been destroyed, the statement added.
ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian soldiers
ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, ukrainian soldiers

Russian servicemen are seen during combat coordination of an intensive training of scouts of the Yug Battlegroup of forces at a training ground
Russian servicemen are seen during combat coordination of an intensive training of scouts of the Yug Battlegroup of forces at a training ground
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 320 servicepeople in the Kursk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that five Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.
"In the past day, Ukraine's casualties have amounted to up to 320 soldiers; one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 weapon and one electronic warfare station have been destroyed," the statement read.
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Losses in Kursk Region Exceed 30,000 Militants
6 November, 11:17 GMT
The ministry also stated that since the beginning of the military operations in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukraine had lost 33,250 troops. A total of 213 tanks, 137 infantry fighting vehicles, 115 armored personnel carriers, 1171 armored combat vehicles, 954 vehicles, 285 pieces of artillery have been destroyed, the statement added.
