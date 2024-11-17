https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/trump-not-even-in-power-yet-and-already-wreaking-havoc-on-european-markets-1120909330.html

Trump Not Even in Power Yet and Already Wreaking Havoc on European Markets

Donald Trump's expected return to the White House in January has been met with intense skepticism by both political and economic elites in Europe.

European markets are trending downward and the euro has slid to its worst dip against the US dollar since the 2022 energy crisis in anticipation of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.Barclays analysts cited by the Financial Times dubbed the Stoxx Europe 600’s poor performance compared to US markets – which soared on news of Trump’s reelection last week, a “Trump premium.”ING global markets head Chris Turner explained the situation in no uncertain terms: “Investors fear that Europe will be in the front line of the coming trade war.”The president-elect appeared to confirm as much last week with his reported plans to rehire noted trade hawk Robert Lighthizer as his trade czar. During Trump’s first term, Lighthizer kicked off a trade war with China, strongarmed Canada and Mexico into renegotiating NAFTA, and slapped tariffs of up to 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum imports from much of the world, including Europe.FT says the specter of new Trump tariffs, combined with China’s growing industrial might, could push European manufacturers deeper into crisis. The latter are already reeling from Brussels’ shortsighted 2022 decision to try to wean the EU off Russian energy, which thrust regional industrial powerhouses into recession and arguably the worst deindustrialization crisis since WWII.The markets' reaction to Trump's victory echoed a string of pessimistic analyses on Europe's prospects under Trump generally, expecting the president-elect to "test European solidarity on NATO, Ukraine and trade," and prove "2025's disaster" for a Germany lurching "from crisis to crisis."Representatives of Europe's political class couldn't help but express disdain for Trump following last week's election, with outgoing EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell telling colleagues in Brussels this week that Trump's victory "is going to have many geopolitical consequences."

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

