EU Now Has Two Choices: New Arms Race or Mend Fences With Russia – Swedish Military Veteran
The European Commission may redirect some €392 billion ($416 billion) from the 2021-2027 cohesion funds to support their defense industries and military mobility projects, The Financial Times reported on November 11.
The Ukraine conflict and Donald Trump's return to the White House are likely to impose pressure on the EU to boost defense investments, according to the newspaper.Many in the bloc would love to become more independent from the US in terms of defense, but it would require gargantuan military budgets which European countries are unable to afford, Valtersson argues."Without the US the EU has very limited power projection capabilities and even less nuclear deterrence capability," he explains. "Building and keeping a strong nuclear capability will be extremely expensive for the limited European defense budgets."A possible way out is a shift from the expensive militarization and growing dependence on the US to resuming working relations with Russia, the pundit alleges. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called for discussing common European security for all.
The Ukraine conflict
and Donald Trump
's return to the White House are likely to impose pressure on the EU to boost defense investments, according to the newspaper.
"After Trump's victory, European leaders no longer can rely on a secure US backing and only have two choices, either rapprochement and resumption of good neighborly towards Russia or continued belligerence with its following an arms race and risk for escalation," Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish military officer and ex-chief of staff with the Sweden Democrats, tells Sputnik. "Unfortunately most of the European leaders are supporting the second alternative."
Many in the bloc would love to become more independent from the US in terms of defense, but it would require gargantuan military budgets which European countries are unable to afford, Valtersson argues.
"Without the US the EU has very limited power projection capabilities and even less nuclear deterrence capability," he explains. "Building and keeping a strong nuclear capability will be extremely expensive for the limited European defense budgets."
A possible way out is a shift from the expensive militarization and growing dependence on the US to resuming working relations with Russia, the pundit alleges. Russian President Vladimir Putin
has repeatedly called for discussing common European security for all.
"A wise European policy in this environment would be to seek better relations with Russia," Valtersson says. "Better relations with Russia is also a sentiment with growing support among the European population. It's not improbable that several new governments will be elected in the next years that will share the will of a rapprochement with Russia."