Indonesian President Says Wanted Country to Join BRICS Since 2014

Indonesian President Says Wanted Country to Join BRICS Since 2014

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has said that he has wanted the country to join BRICS since 2014, when he first ran for president.

"Actually, I already announced in 2014, when I started my attempts at running for president of Indonesia … I did announce that when I become president of Indonesia, I will bring Indonesia to join BRICS," Subianto said at a business forum in Brazil on Sunday. Subianto reiterated Indonesia's intention to become a member of BRICS, adding that it was important for the global economy. Indonesia became a BRICS partner state during the 16th summit of the bloc in Russia’s Kazan. The partner status enables countries to participate in special sessions of BRICS summits and meetings of foreign ministers, as well as other ministerial-level events, such on trade and national security, and the parliamentary forum. The partners may also consent to the BRICS final documents. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

