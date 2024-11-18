https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/new-optical-properties-of-tumors-may-revolutionize-breast-cancer-treatment-1120916972.html

New Optical Properties of Tumors May Revolutionize Breast Cancer Treatment

New Optical Properties of Tumors May Revolutionize Breast Cancer Treatment

Sputnik International

Researchers from Russia’s Saratov State University (SSU) have identified new optical properties of cancerous tumors in breast tissue. According to the authors, light penetrates malignant cells nearly twice as effectively as healthy ones.

2024-11-18T11:42+0000

2024-11-18T11:42+0000

2024-11-18T11:42+0000

science & tech

russia

saratov state university

beyond politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082450611_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_b65ae0fe6b8779c10fc7e06ed7b495fa.jpg

This discovery holds the potential to enhance breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in women through optical methods. The findings are published in the Journal of Biophotonics.Breast cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled division of malignant cells within breast tissue, forming a tumor. According to WHO data, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, making it the most common type of cancer among women globally.One of the most promising cancer treatments today is laser therapy - an optical method that selectively destroys tumor cells using light without damaging surrounding healthy tissue. This is achieved by introducing special drugs or nanoparticles into the tumor that absorb light, according to the researchers at Saratov State University. Optical diagnostic methods can distinguish healthy cells from cancerous ones based on their optical characteristics. As breast cancer progresses, it alters the structure and composition of the tissue, affecting its absorption, scattering, and refractive properties.To improve optical diagnostics and laser therapy methods, researchers often use specialized breast tumor models grown in mice."The model we studied closely resembles human breast cancer in its characteristics. It is highly aggressive and, unlike most tumor models, can metastasize. This explains its widespread use in experimental oncology," Elina Genina, Professor at the Department of Optics and Biophotonics and head of the study, explained. The researchers from SSU have found that changes in the structure and composition of tumor tissue significantly reduce scattering compared to healthy tissue, increasing light penetration depth by 1.5 to 2 times."We conducted a comparative analysis of healthy and malignant breast tissue in laboratory mice using modern optical methods. We calculated the primary optical characteristics in the visible and near-infrared spectral ranges and found significant differences in certain spectral regions. Specifically, light scattering in tumor tissue is lower than in healthy tissue, resulting in greater light penetration depth. This potentially enhances the effectiveness of laser treatments," Prof. Genina said.She added that these findings could improve breast cancer diagnostics in women through optical methods and allow for more precise laser therapy parameters. However, these aspects require further in-depth research.The results will be used to model the propagation of laser radiation in breast tissue. The researchers aim to develop light and heat distribution maps for photodynamic and plasmonic laser photothermal therapies.This study aligns with SSU's strategic projects within the federal Priority-2030 program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/russian-scientists-pioneer-low-toxicity-drug-for-aggressive-brain-cancer-1120893055.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/russian-scientists-develop-perfect-molecules-for-pharmacology-1120557778.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

science, russian science, saratov state university, saratov science, breast cancer treatment, science breast cancer, russia breast cancer