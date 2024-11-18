https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/russian-tv-shannels-slam-unesco-for-ignoring-attacks-on-their-journalists-1120920812.html
Russian TV Сhannels Slam UNESCO for Ignoring Attacks on Their Journalists
Russian TV Сhannels Slam UNESCO for Ignoring Attacks on Their Journalists
Sputnik International
Media outlets from Russia such as RT and TV Channel One have slammed UNESCO for apparent discrimination against Russian journalists.
2024-11-18T15:05+0000
2024-11-18T15:05+0000
2024-11-18T15:05+0000
world
russia
unesco
margarita simonyan
daria dugina
rostislav zhuravlev
journalists
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099854584_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_f0b20396ed01975e6499af2236f81ae4.jpg
What prompted this move was the revelation that a draft report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, complied by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, ignores instances of murders, attacks and threats where the victims were Russian journalists.The media agency then proceeded to list a number of cases involving RT journalists that should have been mentioned in Azoulay’s report but, for some reason, were not included.These included an assassination attempts against RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and five other prominent Russian journalists, organized by a neo-Nazi group and likely orchestrated by Ukrainian spy agency SBU.The UNESCO report also ignored the murders Russian journalists Daria Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, both of whom were assassinated at Ukriane’s behest; and the killings of Oleg Klokov, Boris Maksudov and Rostislav Zhuravlev, who were murdered in the Ukrainian conflict zone by militants loyal to Kiev, Channel One pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/unesco-faces-backlash-over-anti-russian-bias-in-journalist-safety-report-1120898552.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099854584_1:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c65cf1d064bb806a128b4b68625fe541.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian journalists killed, unesco report on safety of journalists
russian journalists killed, unesco report on safety of journalists
Russian TV Сhannels Slam UNESCO for Ignoring Attacks on Their Journalists
Media outlets from Russia such as RT and TV Channel One have slammed UNESCO for apparent discrimination against Russian journalists.
What prompted this move was the revelation that a draft report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, complied by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, ignores instances of murders, attacks and threats where the victims were Russian journalists.
“This is not the first time that UNESCO has essentially denied Russian journalists the right to defend their rights, even though by definition UNESCO should be neutral and treat all countries with equal attention,” RT pointed out in a statement.
The media agency then proceeded to list a number of cases involving RT journalists that should have been mentioned in Azoulay’s report but, for some reason, were not included.
These included an assassination attempts against RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan and five other prominent Russian journalists, organized by a neo-Nazi group and likely orchestrated by Ukrainian spy agency SBU.
The UNESCO report also ignored the murders Russian journalists Daria Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, both of whom were assassinated at Ukriane’s behest; and the killings of Oleg Klokov, Boris Maksudov and Rostislav Zhuravlev, who were murdered in the Ukrainian conflict zone by militants loyal to Kiev, Channel One pointed out.
“Behind all these tragedies are the lives of people who honestly fulfilled their professional duty, and it is the duty of UNESCO’s leadership to take all necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future,” RT declared.