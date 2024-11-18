https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/ukraine-loses-up-to-695-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-southern-forces---russian-military-1120919923.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 695 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military

Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 695 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The enemy's losses amounted to 695 servicepeople, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, and 12 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repelled 11 counterattacks and eliminated over 500 Ukrainian troops. The Russian forces have also taken control of the village of Novoalekseevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

