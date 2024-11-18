International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 695 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military
Ukraine Loses Up to 695 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military
Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 695 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to 695 servicepeople, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, and 12 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repelled 11 counterattacks and eliminated over 500 Ukrainian troops. The Russian forces have also taken control of the village of Novoalekseevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Ukraine Loses Up to 695 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Southern Forces - Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug group of forces eliminated up to 695 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to 695 servicepeople, two tanks, two armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, and 12 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the Tsentr group of forces has repelled 11 counterattacks and eliminated over 500 Ukrainian troops.
The Russian forces have also taken control of the village of Novoalekseevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
