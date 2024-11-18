International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Strike Hits Dormitory of Ukrainian Military in Odessa - Pro-Russian Underground Network
A powerful strike has hit a hotel in Odessa (also known as Odesa) accommodating Ukrainian military personnel, coordinator of the local pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Monday.
“There was a powerful strike on a five-story hotel-dormitory of Ukrainian military personnel in Odessa … Locals report that the area has been cordoned off and ambulances have rushed there,” Lebedev told the news agency. The Russian armed forces started striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian authorities believe had been carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country. Since then, Ukraine declares air alert in its regions every day, sometimes nationwide. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russian troops did not strike apartment buildings and social infrastructure.
12:25 GMT 18.11.2024
© Sputnik / press service of the Russian Defense Ministry  / Go to the mediabankIskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / press service of the Russian Defense Ministry
“There was a powerful strike on a five-story hotel-dormitory of Ukrainian military personnel in Odessa … Locals report that the area has been cordoned off and ambulances have rushed there,” Lebedev told the news agency.
The Russian armed forces started striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian authorities believe had been carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country. Since then, Ukraine declares air alert in its regions every day, sometimes nationwide. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russian troops did not strike apartment buildings and social infrastructure.
