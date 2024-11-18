https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/strike-hits-dormitory-of-ukrainian-military-in-odessa---pro-russian-underground-network-1120919022.html

Strike Hits Dormitory of Ukrainian Military in Odessa - Pro-Russian Underground Network

Strike Hits Dormitory of Ukrainian Military in Odessa - Pro-Russian Underground Network

Sputnik International

A powerful strike has hit a hotel in Odessa (also known as Odesa) accommodating Ukrainian military personnel, coordinator of the local pro-Russian underground network Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Monday.

2024-11-18T12:25+0000

2024-11-18T12:25+0000

2024-11-18T12:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118014720_0:169:1620:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4210c5dab771f4cf62d04b4038178982.jpg

“There was a powerful strike on a five-story hotel-dormitory of Ukrainian military personnel in Odessa … Locals report that the area has been cordoned off and ambulances have rushed there,” Lebedev told the news agency. The Russian armed forces started striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian authorities believe had been carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country. Since then, Ukraine declares air alert in its regions every day, sometimes nationwide. At the same time, the Kremlin said that Russian troops did not strike apartment buildings and social infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241117/russian-military-traps-ukrainian-forces-in-kursk-cauldron-over-80-enemy-fighters-killed-1120912958.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine terrorist state, russia strikes ukraine, ukraine crisis