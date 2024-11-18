https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/ukraines-plans-to-strike-deep-into-russia-with-atacms-missiles-what-is-the-catch-1120921545.html

Ukraine's Plans to Strike Deep Into Russia With ATACMS Missiles: What is the Catch?

US-made ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles have already been deployed by Kiev forces against Russian troops on more than a single occasion, and speculations abound that these weapons may soon be used to strike deep into Russia.

As the US allegedly green-lights Ukraine to use ATACMS for such long-range strikes, two questions arise: does Kiev have what it takes to conduct such attacks and how can Russia counter them?Russia Has Advanced Air DefensesVarious Russian air defense systems such as Buk-M2, Buk-M3 and Tor-M2 have successfully intercepted ATACMS on more than one occasion, Alexei Leonkov, a veteran Russian military analyst and editor of the magazine Arsenal of the Fatherland, told Sputnik.West Doesn't Have Enough Long-Range MissilesThough the US and its allies have been generous in their military supplies to Ukraine, little has been left of what stocks of ATACMS, Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles that were provided to Kiev, Leonkov says.Prior to the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the West possessed over 3,000 ATACMS missiles (including all of their available modifications), Leonkov estimates. With all the ATACMS missiles that have since been used up in the Ukrainian conflict or simply decommissioned due to their advanced age, that number has been reduced to somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000, he calculates.West Doesn't Have Enough Missile Launchers EitherLack of missiles aside, Ukraine suffers from a lack of missile launchers as well, Leonkov remarks.The problem, he explains, stems from the fact that the West supplied a very limited amount of weapon systems capable of launching ATAMCS - such as HIMARS, MLRS and MARS.Meanwhile, Russian forces have been very effective in tracking down these weapons using counter-battery radars and destroying them using tactical missile systems of their own.

