Amendments to Russian Nuclear Doctrine Intended to Adapt It to Modern Realities - Kremlin

Amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine were introduced to adapt it to the realities of today's world, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a meeting titled "New Opportunities for Cooperation Between Indian and Russian Media: Strengthening Ties Between the Peoples of India and Russia."

Amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine were introduced to adapt it to the realities of today's world, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a meeting on "New Opportunities for Cooperation Between Indian and Russian Media: Strengthening Ties Between the Peoples of India and Russia."The event, held under Sputnik's aegis, brought together editors-in-chief of Indian media outlets.Peskov emphasized the importance of a specific clause concerning aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state when such aggression involves or is supported by a nuclear state.He was responding to a question about whether Russia would consider the use of US-supplied non-nuclear missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory as an element of aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear state, within the framework of the nuclear doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin.

