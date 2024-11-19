https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/amendments-to-russian-nuclear-doctrine-intended-to-adapt-it-to-modern-realities---kremlin-1120926327.html
Amendments to Russian Nuclear Doctrine Intended to Adapt It to Modern Realities - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine were introduced to adapt it to the realities of today's world, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a meeting titled "New Opportunities for Cooperation Between Indian and Russian Media: Strengthening Ties Between the Peoples of India and Russia."
Amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine were introduced to adapt it to the realities of today's world, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a meeting on "New Opportunities for Cooperation Between Indian and Russian Media: Strengthening Ties Between the Peoples of India and Russia."The event, held under Sputnik's aegis, brought together editors-in-chief of Indian media outlets.Peskov emphasized the importance of a specific clause concerning aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state when such aggression involves or is supported by a nuclear state.He was responding to a question about whether Russia would consider the use of US-supplied non-nuclear missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory as an element of aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear state, within the framework of the nuclear doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier on Tuesday, the official website for legal acts released a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin titled "On Approving the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence."
Amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine were introduced to adapt it to the realities of today's world, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a meeting on "New Opportunities for Cooperation Between Indian and Russian Media: Strengthening Ties Between the Peoples of India and Russia."
The event, held under Sputnik's aegis, brought together editors-in-chief of Indian media outlets.
"This [change] was necessary to adapt it [the doctrine] and ensure that our vision for the use of nuclear weapons aligns with the realities of today," Peskov stated.
Peskov emphasized the importance of a specific clause concerning aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state when such aggression involves or is supported by a nuclear state.
"Aggression against the Russian Federation by any non-nuclear state, involving or supported by a nuclear state, is regarded as their joint attack. This is also a very important clause," Peskov told the journalists.
He was responding to a question about whether Russia would consider the use of US-supplied non-nuclear missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory as an element of aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear state, within the framework of the nuclear doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin.