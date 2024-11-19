https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/putin-signs-updated-russian-nuclear-doctrine-1120925323.html

Putin Signs Updated Russian Nuclear Doctrine

Vladimir Putin signed an updated version of Russian nuclear doctrine - “Foundations of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Area of Nuclear Deterrence”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the foundations of Russia's state policy in nuclear deterrence, signing a decree published on the legal information portal on Tuesday."In order to improve the state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence, I decree: 1. To approve the attached Fundamentals of the state policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence," the document said.The decree takes effect from November 19.According to the document: The document stipulates that:While Russia considers nuclear weapons a means of deterrence, the use of which is an extreme and forced measure, Moscow may use them in the case of an attack against Russia or Belarus that creates a critical threat to territorial integrity, as well as in response to the use of weapons of mass destruction.The policy also aims to ensure that a potential adversary understands the inevitability of retaliation in the event of aggression against Russia.Furthermore, Russia sees the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of non-nuclear states as a serious military danger, the document continues. Russia’s new doctrine likewise guarantees the cessation of military conflicts on terms acceptable to Russia.Attacks against Russia's critical infrastructure may justify the use of nuclear weapons, as per the decree. The document says that enemy actions against Russian facilities that could lead to ecological catastrophe could also justify the use of nuclear arms.Other Details of Russia's New Nuclear DoctrineRussia is making all necessary efforts to prevent any escalation that could provoke military conflicts, including nuclear ones, the doctrine concludes.

