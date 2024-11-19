https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/biden-greenlighting-strikes-deep-inside-russia-polarizes-europe---former-pentagon-analyst-1120932667.html
Biden Greenlighting Strikes Deep Inside Russia Polarizes Europe - Former Pentagon Analyst
Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles at a military facility in Russia's Bryansk region on November 19, with five of them shot down and one damaged by Russia's air defenses.
"It was probably intended as... part of a self-serving process to extend the war past January and February, so that the Democratic Party can blame Trump for the expected rump state dependency status of a demographically and economically devastated Ukraine," former Pentagon analyst, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, tells Sputnik, commenting on Biden's decision to allow the Kiev regime to strike deep inside Russia with US-made long-range weapons. Remarkably, it was the US press that informed the public about the development, which was interpreted by Kwiatkowski as part of political struggle inside DC. While Western mainstream press speculates that Washington's European allies will follow the US' suit, there has not been any official approval by the UK, France or Germany for similar moves with their weapons, so far. Following Ukraine's ATACMS attack, President Vladimir Putin authorized an updated nuclear doctrine that sets out the conditions for Russia's use of nuclear arms, including in response to conventional strikes and/or an attack by a "non-nuclear state” backed by a nuke-armed nation.
