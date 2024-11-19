https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/russian-air-defenses-downed-5-atacms-missiles-over-bryansk-region-1120927140.html

Russian Air Defenses Downed 5 ATACMS Missiles Over Bryansk Region

Russian Air Defenses Downed 5 ATACMS Missiles Over Bryansk Region

Sputnik International

The armed forces of Ukraine struck with six ATACMS ballistic missiles at the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-11-19T12:03+0000

2024-11-19T12:03+0000

2024-11-19T12:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg

Russian air defense systems shot down five missiles, one was damaged. Its fragments fell on the technical territory of a military facility in the Bryansk region, which caused a fire, which was promptly eliminated, the ministry said, adding that there were no causalities or destruction.Russian army used the S-400 air defense system and the Pantsir missile defense system.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/amendments-to-russian-nuclear-doctrine-intended-to-adapt-it-to-modern-realities---kremlin-1120926327.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

atacms missile, pantsir vs atacms, s-400 vs atacms