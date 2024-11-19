https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/russian-air-defenses-downed-5-atacms-missiles-over-bryansk-region-1120927140.html
Russian Air Defenses Downed 5 ATACMS Missiles Over Bryansk Region
The armed forces of Ukraine struck with six ATACMS ballistic missiles at the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
Russian air defense systems shot down five missiles, one was damaged. Its fragments fell on the technical territory of a military facility in the Bryansk region, which caused a fire, which was promptly eliminated, the ministry said, adding that there were no causalities or destruction.Russian army used the S-400 air defense system and the Pantsir missile defense system.
atacms missile, pantsir vs atacms, s-400 vs atacms
The armed forces of Ukraine struck with six ATACMS ballistic missiles at the Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"At 3:25 a.m. tonight [local time, 00:25 GMT], the enemy struck a facility in the Bryansk Region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed data, US-made ATACMS tactical missiles have been used," the report read.
Russian air defense systems shot down five missiles, one was damaged. Its fragments fell on the technical territory of a military facility in the Bryansk region, which caused a fire, which was promptly eliminated, the ministry said, adding that there were no causalities or destruction.
Russian army used the S-400 air defense system and the Pantsir missile defense system.