International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/brazilian-president-announces-launch-of-global-alliance-against-hunger-and-poverty-1120923858.html
Brazilian President Announces Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty
Brazilian President Announces Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty
Sputnik International
The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty has officially kicked off its work, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at the opening ceremony of the G20 leaders' summit in Brazil.
2024-11-19T05:04+0000
2024-11-19T05:04+0000
world
brazil
rio de janeiro
g20
poverty
hunger
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116505120_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d49b0face88610cbfea4ac351be7db7.jpg
The G20 leaders' summit is taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 18 to 19. The country has held the bloc's chairmanship since December 1, 2023.Brazil has already got the support of 81 states, 26 international organizations, nine financial institutions, and 31 charities and non-governmental organizations for the endeavor. Such a situation is unacceptable, da Silva added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/us-federal-debt-tops-36-trillion-as-dollars-decline-brics-rise-take-toll-1120900016.html
brazil
rio de janeiro
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116505120_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aba306e0bfb91b10dd55d512bc4317f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
g20 brazil, brazil poverty, da silva poverty, g20 poverty hunger, hunger poverty
g20 brazil, brazil poverty, da silva poverty, g20 poverty hunger, hunger poverty

Brazilian President Announces Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

05:04 GMT 19.11.2024
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty has officially kicked off its work, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at the opening ceremony of the G20 leaders' summit in Brazil.
The G20 leaders' summit is taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 18 to 19. The country has held the bloc's chairmanship since December 1, 2023.
"I would like to officially announce the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty," the president said Monday.
Brazil has already got the support of 81 states, 26 international organizations, nine financial institutions, and 31 charities and non-governmental organizations for the endeavor.
Dollar pyramid - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2024
Economy
US Federal Debt Tops $36 Trillion as Dollar’s Decline, BRICS’ Rise Take Toll
15 November, 18:44 GMT

"We are living alongside 733 million people who are still facing undernourishment. It is as if the populations of Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Canada combined were going hungry. In a world that produces almost 6 billion tons of food per year, this is unacceptable," he said.

Such a situation is unacceptable, da Silva added.
"This is why we have established the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty as the central objective of the Brazilian G20 presidency. This will be our greatest legacy. It is not just about doing justice. This is essential for building more prosperous societies and a world of peace," the president said, also thanking all contributors and participants for their support and adding that it was only just the beginning.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала