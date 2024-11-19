Brazilian President Announces Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty has officially kicked off its work, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at the opening ceremony of the G20 leaders' summit in Brazil.
The G20 leaders' summit is taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 18 to 19. The country has held the bloc's chairmanship since December 1, 2023.
"I would like to officially announce the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty," the president said Monday.
Brazil has already got the support of 81 states, 26 international organizations, nine financial institutions, and 31 charities and non-governmental organizations for the endeavor.
"We are living alongside 733 million people who are still facing undernourishment. It is as if the populations of Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Canada combined were going hungry. In a world that produces almost 6 billion tons of food per year, this is unacceptable," he said.
"This is why we have established the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty as the central objective of the Brazilian G20 presidency. This will be our greatest legacy. It is not just about doing justice. This is essential for building more prosperous societies and a world of peace," the president said, also thanking all contributors and participants for their support and adding that it was only just the beginning.