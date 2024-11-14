https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/from-military-overreach-to-shrinking-revenues-whats-driving-us-deficit-and-debt-explosion-1120885756.html

From Military Overreach to Shrinking Revenues: What’s Driving US Deficit and Debt Explosion?

From Military Overreach to Shrinking Revenues: What’s Driving US Deficit and Debt Explosion?

Sputnik International

The Biden administration is leaving its successors a budgetary mess, and the largest government debt in human history.

2024-11-14T13:27+0000

2024-11-14T13:27+0000

2024-11-14T13:27+0000

economy

donald trump

us

ronald reagan

george w. bush

treasury

medicare

economy

debt

deficit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120886132_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_0087e1cc544e298ed97fc1e2e0fd9391.jpg

The new US fiscal year has just begun but the federal budget deficit has already ballooned some 287% to $257 bln in October, up from $67 bln in October 2023, the Treasury has announced.The deficit bump – the largest since 2020, was attributed to shrinking revenues (down $77 bln, or 19%), growing spending ($114 bln or 24% more, mostly military, Social Security and Medicare-related), and various “one-off” factors.In annual terms, the deficit reached $1.8 trln in 2024, up from $1.7 trln in 2023, with $1 trln+ in interest payments on America’s gargantuan $36 trln debt – the largest expense after Social Security, accounting for well-over half of expenses.Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency has vowed to help tackle the deficit by providing “advice and guidance” on how to slash spending, cut bureaucracy and regulations, but the vote is still out on how effective it will be.Washington has largely been able to avoid penalties associated with spendthrift spending thanks to the dollar’s status as the world’s de facto reserve currency, with the US able to borrow and print money without suffering anywhere near the same sort of inflationary and currency collapse risks other nations would in similar circumstances.In recent years, more and more countries, including the BRICS bloc, have sought to ramp up trade using national currencies, and even mulled the creation of decentralized alternatives to the dollar, though more work remains to be done on that front. Other analysts have suggested that alternative stores of value, such as gold or Bitcoin, may take the dollar's place in the international economic and monetary order over time.With the US share of global manufacturing declining steadily since the 1970s, and especially from the 2000s onward with China’s rise, the risks of the US becoming an economic ‘Upper Volta with nuclear weapons’ (as US analysts derisively dubbed the USSR in the 1980s) will only continue to grow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/dollars-diktat-will-prove-its-downfall-once-emerging-powers-unite--analyst-1120626008.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what's behind us debt, what caused us deficit, will us dollar collapse, will dollar collapse, what will replace dollar