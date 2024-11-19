International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Sidelines of G20 Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/kremlin-presents-official-logo-celebrating-80th-anniversary-of-victory-in-great-patriotic-war-1120928851.html
Kremlin Presents Official Logo Celebrating 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Kremlin Presents Official Logo Celebrating 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Sputnik International
The four-year Great Patriotic War claimed the lives of nearly 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians, and ended in May 1945, when Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered.
2024-11-19T13:25+0000
2024-11-19T13:25+0000
russia
russia
great patriotic war
logo
victory
anniversary
tragedy
wwii
battles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120927390_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2b1f9fc6ae2871707f9ba5054a833c80.jpg
The Kremlin has presented an official logo celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.Next year, on May 9, Russia will celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies in World War II.For Russia, May 9 is one of unparalleled tragedy and resounding victories. Over four years of fierce battles during the war, the Soviet Union's contribution to the final victory over the aggressors is one of irrefutable significance.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
лого победы
Sputnik International
лого победы
2024-11-19T13:25+0000
true
PT0M14S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120927390_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7acb5031405a7bb0279263965ca3f367.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the 80th anniversary of russia's victory in the great patriotic war, official logo celebrating 80th anniversary of russia's victory in great patriotic war, fierce battles during the war
the 80th anniversary of russia's victory in the great patriotic war, official logo celebrating 80th anniversary of russia's victory in great patriotic war, fierce battles during the war

Kremlin Presents Official Logo Celebrating 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

13:25 GMT 19.11.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The four-year Great Patriotic War claimed the lives of nearly 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians, and ended in May 1945, when Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered.
The Kremlin has presented an official logo celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Next year, on May 9, Russia will celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies in World War II.
For Russia, May 9 is one of unparalleled tragedy and resounding victories. Over four years of fierce battles during the war, the Soviet Union's contribution to the final victory over the aggressors is one of irrefutable significance.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала