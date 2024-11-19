https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/kremlin-presents-official-logo-celebrating-80th-anniversary-of-victory-in-great-patriotic-war-1120928851.html
Kremlin Presents Official Logo Celebrating 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Kremlin Presents Official Logo Celebrating 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
The four-year Great Patriotic War claimed the lives of nearly 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians, and ended in May 1945, when Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered.
The Kremlin has presented an official logo celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.Next year, on May 9, Russia will celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies in World War II.For Russia, May 9 is one of unparalleled tragedy and resounding victories. Over four years of fierce battles during the war, the Soviet Union's contribution to the final victory over the aggressors is one of irrefutable significance.
