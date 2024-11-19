https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/lebanon-hezbollah-generally-agree-to-us-proposal-for-ceasefire-with-israel---reports-1120924312.html

Lebanon, Hezbollah Generally Agree to US Proposal for Ceasefire With Israel - Reports

Lebanon, Hezbollah Generally Agree to US Proposal for Ceasefire With Israel - Reports

-Lebanon and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement have agreed to the US proposal for a ceasefire with Israel, but with some comments on the content, media reported citing Ali Hassan Khalil, an aide to the speaker of the Lebanese parliament.

According to the official, this is the most serious effort to end the hostilities at the moment. Lebanon handed over its written response to the US ambassador to Lebanon on Monday, the agency reported citing Khalil. The official said that all the comments presented confirmed the strict compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and all its provisions. He also added that the success of the initiative now depended on Israel, which, according to him, "could make 100 problems" if it does not want a solution. As reported by the agency, Khalil added that Israel is trying to negotiate "under fire", referring to the escalation of bombing of Beirut and its suburbs, but this "won't not affect" the position of Lebanon. Last Sunday, a Lebanese political source told Sputnik that the US President's special envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, intended to visit Beirut in the coming days due to the fact that the Lebanese authorities had a response ready to the US proposal for a ceasefire with Israel. The source, in particular, noted that the American side positively assessed the progress of the negotiations and expected that an agreement on a ceasefire could be reached before December 15. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon and continues aerial bombardment of the neighboring country, where in addition to civilians, leaders of the Shiite movement have been killed and more than a million people have become refugees. Despite losses, including in the command staff, Hezbollah is conducting ground battles and does not stop rocket attacks on Israeli territory.

