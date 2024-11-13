What's Behind Saudi Crown Prince's Demand to Israel Not to Attack Iran?
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also referred to as MBS, warned Israel against attacking Iran at an Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit in Riyadh on November 11.
The crown prince specifically said that the international community should make Israel "respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands."
"This is certainly an interesting development," Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, tells Sputnik.
Kamrava outlined possible reasons behind the crown prince's move:
Trump's decision to appoint anti-Iran politicians to key foreign policy positions could embolden Israel to step up attacks against Iran and ignite a larger regional war. "What we're seeing is an attempt by Saudi Arabia to signal its displeasure and disapproval of a potential expansion of the conflict," the pundit says.
MBS laid the groundwork for de-escalation, giving Iran the opportunity "to gracefully back out" of the conflict with Israel.
"Iran has now renewed popularity in the proverbial Arab street because of it being the only regular army to have attacked Israel after 1973," the professor continued, suggesting that MBS's words were also a show of support to Tehran.
"This is part of a broader regional sign that is being sent to Washington" with regard to its overall Middle Eastern policy, according to Kamrava.
Meanwhile, in October, Saudi Arabia and Iran held joint naval drills in the Sea of Oman. MBS and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke on the phone a day before the summit. On November 10, Saudi Arabia’s top military official visited Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterparts.
These signals are "important" and "significant", the pundit emphasizes.