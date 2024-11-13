https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/whats-behind-saudi-crown-princes-demand-to-israel-not-to-attack-iran-1120876939.html

What's Behind Saudi Crown Prince's Demand to Israel Not to Attack Iran?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also referred to as MBS, warned Israel against attacking Iran at an Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit in Riyadh on November 11.

The crown prince specifically said that the international community should make Israel "respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands." Kamrava outlined possible reasons behind the crown prince's move: Meanwhile, in October, Saudi Arabia and Iran held joint naval drills in the Sea of Oman. MBS and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke on the phone a day before the summit. On November 10, Saudi Arabia’s top military official visited Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterparts. These signals are "important" and "significant", the pundit emphasizes.

