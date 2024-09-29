https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/russian-nuclear-doctrine-update-necessary-due-to-heightened-tensions-near-borders---kremlin-1120343703.html
Russian Nuclear Doctrine Update Necessary Due to Heightened Tensions Near Borders - Kremlin
The update of the Russian nuclear doctrine was necessary due to heightened tensions around Russian borders and nuclear nations supporting Kiev in its conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"It is evident that, considering the recent international developments, heightened tensions around our borders, nuclear powers supporting Ukraine in the Ukraine conflict and the NATO military infrastructure being moved ever closer to our borders - all this made it necessary for us to adjust both our nuclear doctrine and nuclear deterrence policy," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. The update has already been drafted and will now be formalized, the Kremlin spokesman added.During the Russian Security Council's permanent meeting on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss updating the foundations of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. Putin said that Russia reserved the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression, including if the enemy posed a critical threat to Russia using conventional weapons.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The update of the Russian nuclear doctrine was necessary due to heightened tensions around Russian borders and nuclear nations supporting Kiev in its conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"It is evident that, considering the recent international developments, heightened tensions around our borders, nuclear powers supporting Ukraine in the Ukraine conflict and the NATO military infrastructure being moved ever closer to our borders - all this made it necessary for us to adjust both our nuclear doctrine and nuclear deterrence policy,
" Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The update has already been drafted and will now be formalized, the Kremlin spokesman added.
During the Russian Security Council's permanent meeting on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to discuss updating the foundations of Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. Putin said that Russia reserved the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression, including if the enemy posed a critical threat to Russia using conventional weapons.