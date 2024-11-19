Russian Military Keeps Tabs On After Info Ukraine Plans ATACMS Usage

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian military is monitoring the situation very closely following reports of Kiev's intention to use ATACMS missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Russian military is monitoring the situation very closely following reports of Kiev's intention to use ATACMS missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles.
"Our military and the relevant services are indeed monitoring the situation with the utmost attention in connection with this information that has appeared, in connection with the statements that have been made," Peskov told reporters.
