Russian Military Keeps Tabs On After Info Ukraine Plans ATACMS Usage

Russian Military Keeps Tabs On Ukraine Plans After Info On ATACMS Usage
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit uses binoculars as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Russian military is monitoring the situation very closely following reports of Kiev's intention to use ATACMS missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles.
"Our military and the relevant services are indeed monitoring the situation with the utmost attention in connection with this information that has appeared, in connection with the statements that have been made," Peskov told reporters.