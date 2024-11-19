https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/russian-military-keeps-tabs-on-after-info-ukraine-plans-atacms-usage-1120926191.html

Russian Military Keeps Tabs On After Info Ukraine Plans ATACMS Usage

Russian Military Keeps Tabs On After Info Ukraine Plans ATACMS Usage

Sputnik International

The Russian military is monitoring the situation very closely following reports of Kiev's intention to use ATACMS missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2024-11-19T10:01+0000

2024-11-19T10:01+0000

2024-11-19T10:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia-nato showdown

nuclear deterrence

russia

army tactical missile system (atacms)

ukrainian crisis

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463295_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_665b41a563e9e017492eea53d0757ed5.jpg

On Sunday, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed representatives of the US administration, that US President Joe Biden had for the first time authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the sources, the first strikes deep into Russian territory will most likely be carried out with ATACMS missiles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/ukraines-plans-to-strike-deep-into-russia-with-atacms-missiles-what-is-the-catch-1120921545.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, russia's special military operation, ukrainian hostilities, russia-nato showdown