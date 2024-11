https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/biden-approves-sending-antipersonnel-mines-to-ukraine---reports-1120936251.html

Biden Approves Sending Antipersonnel Mines to Ukraine - Reports

US President Joe Biden has approved sending antipersonnel mines to Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing two US officials.

The move reportedly comes as the US administration tries to help Kiev contain the advancement of Russian forces. One official said that Ukrainian lawmakers vowed not to use the mines in heavily populated areas. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.

