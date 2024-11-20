https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/bitcoin-price-exceeds-94000-for-first-time-1120945498.html

Bitcoin Price Exceeds $94,000 for First Time

The price of bitcoin hit a new all-time record on Wednesday, exceeding $94,000, trading data showed.

As of 2:38 p.m. GMT, Bitcoin was trading at $94,270 on the largest cryptocurrency trading volume exchange Binance, reflecting a daily increase of 3.04%. According to CoinMarketCap, which averages prices from over 20 exchanges, Bitcoin's price rose by 3.19% to an average of $94,287 in the last 24 hours. The Financial Times reported on Monday that Trump Media & Technology Groyp Corp belonging to US President-elect Donald Trump is holding talks to buy cryptocurrency trading venue Bakkt. Analysts noted reports about the deal had a positive impact on the cryptocurrency market dynamics.

