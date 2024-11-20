International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/brazil-signs-letter-of-intent-with-chinas-spacesail-as-alternative-to-starlink---reports-1120939619.html
Brazil Signs Letter of Intent With China's SpaceSail as Alternative to Starlink - Reports
Brazil Signs Letter of Intent With China's SpaceSail as Alternative to Starlink - Reports
Sputnik International
Brazil's Telebras communication company has found an alternative to its Starlink satellite communications system by concluding a letter of intent with China's SpaceSail amid a dispute between local authorities and Starlink owner Elon Musk, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday.
2024-11-20T10:55+0000
2024-11-20T10:55+0000
beyond politics
brazil
china
telebras
brazilian supreme court
alexandre de moraes
elon musk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109674501_0:217:2000:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_5c26ff6190803630339bed1c120b3881.jpg
The terms of the agreement indicate the intention of Telebras-SpaceSail cooperation, should the Chinese company start operating in Brazil. However, a deal between the two companies has not been finalized yet, the report added. Brazilian Communications Minister Juscelino Filho was quoted as saying that SpaceSail possesses 40 satellites on orbit and is set to place another 648 satellites in the next 14 months. Once these satellites are successfully launched, the Chinese company will be able to provide services in Brazil, the minister added. On August 30, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered X's suspension in the country after Musk refused to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. The judge had also frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason, but the Supreme Court later unblocked them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240829/starlink-confirms-court-froze-its-accounts-in-brazil-says-will-address-issue-legally-1119954265.html
brazil
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109674501_0:30:2000:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_b4475bd2964f7e2b54e27514650b4f14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china-brazil cooperation, telebras spacesail, starlink alternative, brazil x suspension, twitter brazil
china-brazil cooperation, telebras spacesail, starlink alternative, brazil x suspension, twitter brazil

Brazil Signs Letter of Intent With China's SpaceSail as Alternative to Starlink - Reports

10:55 GMT 20.11.2024
© AP Photo / NASAThis illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2024
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil's Telebras communication company has found an alternative to its Starlink satellite communications system by concluding a letter of intent with China's SpaceSail amid a dispute between local authorities and Starlink owner Elon Musk, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday.
The terms of the agreement indicate the intention of Telebras-SpaceSail cooperation, should the Chinese company start operating in Brazil. However, a deal between the two companies has not been finalized yet, the report added.
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket with the seventh batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2024
Americas
Starlink Confirms Court Froze Its Accounts in Brazil, Says Will Address Issue Legally
29 August, 21:46 GMT
Brazilian Communications Minister Juscelino Filho was quoted as saying that SpaceSail possesses 40 satellites on orbit and is set to place another 648 satellites in the next 14 months. Once these satellites are successfully launched, the Chinese company will be able to provide services in Brazil, the minister added.
On August 30, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered X's suspension in the country after Musk refused to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. The judge had also frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason, but the Supreme Court later unblocked them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала