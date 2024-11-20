https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/brazil-signs-letter-of-intent-with-chinas-spacesail-as-alternative-to-starlink---reports-1120939619.html
Brazil Signs Letter of Intent With China's SpaceSail as Alternative to Starlink - Reports
Brazil Signs Letter of Intent With China's SpaceSail as Alternative to Starlink - Reports
Sputnik International
Brazil's Telebras communication company has found an alternative to its Starlink satellite communications system by concluding a letter of intent with China's SpaceSail amid a dispute between local authorities and Starlink owner Elon Musk, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday.
The terms of the agreement indicate the intention of Telebras-SpaceSail cooperation, should the Chinese company start operating in Brazil. However, a deal between the two companies has not been finalized yet, the report added. Brazilian Communications Minister Juscelino Filho was quoted as saying that SpaceSail possesses 40 satellites on orbit and is set to place another 648 satellites in the next 14 months. Once these satellites are successfully launched, the Chinese company will be able to provide services in Brazil, the minister added. On August 30, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered X's suspension in the country after Musk refused to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. The judge had also frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason, but the Supreme Court later unblocked them.
Brazil Signs Letter of Intent With China's SpaceSail as Alternative to Starlink - Reports
Brazil's Telebras communication company has found an alternative to its Starlink satellite communications system by concluding a letter of intent with China's SpaceSail amid a dispute between local authorities and Starlink owner Elon Musk, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday.
The terms of the agreement indicate the intention of Telebras-SpaceSail cooperation, should the Chinese company start operating in Brazil. However, a deal between the two companies has not been finalized yet, the report added.
Brazilian Communications Minister Juscelino Filho was quoted as saying that SpaceSail possesses 40 satellites on orbit and is set to place another 648 satellites in the next 14 months. Once these satellites are successfully launched, the Chinese company will be able to provide services in Brazil, the minister added.
On August 30, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered X's suspension in the country
after Musk refused to appoint a new legal representative for the social network. The judge had also frozen Starlink's accounts in Brazil for the same reason, but the Supreme Court later unblocked them.