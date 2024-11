https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/no-indications-russia-preparing-to-use-nuclear-weapon-within-ukraine---pentagon-1120935865.html

No Indications Russia Preparing to Use Nuclear Weapon Within Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States sees no indication that Russia is going to use a nuclear weapon on Ukraine's territory, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"We don't have any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon within Ukraine, and we don't see any changes that need to be made to our own nuclear posture as well," Singh told reporters. Earlier in the day, Russia released a presidential decree outlining the basic principles of the country's policy on nuclear deterrence. The document sets out among other things that a massive aerial attack on Russia, including with the use of cruise missiles and drones, could trigger a nuclear response.

