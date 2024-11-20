https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/trump-might-seek-wider-deal-with-iran-despite-hawkish-rhetoric---ex-israeli-prime-minister-1120941997.html
Trump Might Seek Wider Deal With Iran Despite Hawkish Rhetoric - Ex-Israeli Prime Minister
US President-elect Donald Trump's future administration might seek to negotiate a wider agreement with Iran, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak suggested in an interview with Politico out Wednesday.
"It isn't inconceivable that in spite of the appearance of being very hawkish vis-a-vis Iran, the overall isolationist mindset of this new administration will lead them to look at a much wider deal," Barak said. Barak suggested that the grand deal could include interconnected talks with Russia on Ukraine and Iran. He speculated that Trump might ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to help him "convince Tehran to halt its proxy actions" and "find some formula" for Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel to all live peacefully side by side. "It would probably include a new internationally backed nuclear agreement with Iran," he added. The Iranian deputy foreign minister in charge of political affairs, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said on Monday that Iran was open to talks with the future Trump administration but would not budge unless Washington ended its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.
