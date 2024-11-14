https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/cia-veteran-trumps-foreign-policy-team-may-double-down-on-stupid-in-ukraine-middle-east-china-1120881081.html

CIA Veteran: Trump's Foreign Policy Team May ‘Double Down on Stupid’ in Ukraine, Middle East, China

Days after his election victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican President-elect Donald Trump began filling Cabinet positions and other key roles inside his future administration.

Donald Trump's foreign policy appointments for his incoming administration show that “he didn’t learn a thing during his first term,” Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.In his opinion, Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, is “just an absurd joke.” Florida Сongressman Michael Waltz, tapped as Trump’s national security advisor, is also “a disaster,” Johnson argued, underscoring that he “represents everything that Donald Trump said that Donald Trump stood against.” New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, tapped to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations, “comes in with a very strident pro-Zionist point of view,” the expert remarked. “He doesn't understand that the world has changed. They still believe, foolishly, naively, that they can easily split Russia from China, that there's no natural alliance between Russia and China so that we can we can manipulate Russia into joining with us to defeat China. They just don't get it,” the ex-CIA analyst underscored. President-elect Donald Trump started out by naming Susie Wiles as his future White House chief of staff, and then proceeded to make other potential hires for his incoming administration. He has so far named Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary, Mike Waltz as national security advisor, Tom Homan as border czar, Elise Stefanik as US ambassador to the UN, John Ratcliffe as Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy as co-leaders of the newly formed advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), besides other appointments.Regarding DOGE, Trump said in a statement that “these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."Special envoy to the Middle East is to be Steve Witkoff, and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will serve as US ambassador to Israel. Trump said that Huckabee “loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East.”Moscow is ready to work with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, and the ball is in Washington's court, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underlined.

