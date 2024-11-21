https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/china-slams-us-nuclear-policy-as-outdated-and-driven-by-strategic-superiority-1120949887.html

China Slams US Nuclear Policy as “Outdated” and Driven by Strategic Superiority

The Pentagon's statement that an exchange of nuclear strikes would be tolerated while Washington retained part of its arsenal reflects the outdated thinking of the United States, which seeks strategic superiority

On Wednesday, US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Rear Adm. Thomas Buchanan said that the United States allows for such an exchange of nuclear strikes, so that Washington retains part of its arsenal to further deter potential adversaries. The US should fulfill its nuclear disarmament commitments and make efforts to reduce strategic risks, the diplomat said, adding that Washington increased the role of nuclear weapons in the national security policy, intensified military and exacerbated nuclear risks.

