Tucker Carlson Warns Biden’s ATACMS Decision Risks ‘Hot War’ With Russia

US political commentator Tucker Carlson warned on Wednesday that outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Kiev to use US-made ATACMS missiles to strike deep into Russia put all Americans at risk.

"A lame duck president just started a hot war with the world's most dangerous country. All of us are very close to being killed," Carlson said on X, commenting on a post about Russia mass-producing KUB-M nuclear bomb shelters. Biden, whose Democratic Party has lost control of the Senate in the 2024 US elections and is projected to fail to win a majority in the House of Representatives, has reversed his Ukraine policy in the waning months of his presidency to allow Kiev to fire at targets deep inside Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine fired six ATACMS ballistic missiles at the western Russian region of Bryansk. Moscow updated its nuclear doctrine that same day. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the use of the ATACMS ballistic missiles a signal that the West was seeking an escalation in the Ukrainian conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September that if Western countries gave permission for their long-range weapons to be used by Ukraine for attacks on Russia, this would change the nature of the conflict and make them directly involved.

