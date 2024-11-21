https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/chinese-geologists-discover-gold-reserves-worth-over-82bln-1120952465.html

Chinese Geologists Discover Gold Reserves Worth Over $82Bln

Chinese geologists have discovered gold reserves valued at some $82.8 billion at a deposit in the central province of Hunan, the province's geological bureau said on Thursday.

Geologists have identified more than 40 gold-bearing veins at a depth of over 2,000 meters (6,561 feet) at the Wangu gold deposit in Pingjiang County, according to a statement on WeChat. A total of 300.2 tonnes of gold reserves were found in the primary exploration area, with the highest gold content in the ore reaching 138 grams (4.9 ounces) per tonne. China is the world's largest gold producer. According to data from the World Gold Council, China accounted for about 10% of global gold production in 2023.

china

