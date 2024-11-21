International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/first-flights-of-russias-fully-homegrown-mc-21-aircraft-set-for-spring-2025-1120951580.html
First Flights of Russia's Fully Homegrown MC-21 Aircraft Set for Spring 2025
First Flights of Russia's Fully Homegrown MC-21 Aircraft Set for Spring 2025
Sputnik International
The first flights of the fully domestically manufactured MC-21 passenger plane are scheduled for late March - early April 2025, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.
2024-11-21T11:56+0000
2024-11-21T11:56+0000
russia
mc-21
russia
european union (eu)
irkutsk aviation plant
russian economy under sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107681/32/1076813266_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cbbcfa6bbfb7381dfd81d251eaccc7bb.jpg
"Flights of the fully domestically produced version of the MC-21 aircraft will begin in late March - early April," Alikhanov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. The first flight tests of the Russian-made MC-21 aircraft are expected to begin in 2024. The MC-21 is a medium-range narrow-body aircraft developed by the Yakovlev Corporation. Serial production of the aircraft is scheduled to begin in 2025 at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant. The European Union banned the supply of civilian aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/angara-system-to-play-key-role-in-providing-russia-with-independent-access-to-space--putin-1120411863.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107681/32/1076813266_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e420fe0028cf326be100bf4e9614a3fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mc-21,russian passenger plane, irkutsk aviation plant, european union, sanctions against russia, russian economy under sanctions
mc-21,russian passenger plane, irkutsk aviation plant, european union, sanctions against russia, russian economy under sanctions

First Flights of Russia's Fully Homegrown MC-21 Aircraft Set for Spring 2025

11:56 GMT 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian MC-21 Passenger Plane
Russian MC-21 Passenger Plane - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first flights of the fully domestically manufactured MC-21 passenger plane are scheduled for late March - early April 2025, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.
"Flights of the fully domestically produced version of the MC-21 aircraft will begin in late March - early April," Alikhanov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The first flight tests of the Russian-made MC-21 aircraft are expected to begin in 2024.
The Angara A5 rocket blasts off from the launchpad of the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
Russia
Angara System to Play Key Role in Providing Russia With Independent Access to Space- Putin
4 October, 10:18 GMT
The MC-21 is a medium-range narrow-body aircraft developed by the Yakovlev Corporation. Serial production of the aircraft is scheduled to begin in 2025 at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant.
The European Union banned the supply of civilian aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала