What Does New Swedish Gov't-Issued Brochure About 'Crisis or War' Teach?

It seems that Sweden is beginning to reap the consequences of joining NATO. For the first time in years, Swedish citizens have been warned by their government about the risk of war. The warning arrived in the form of a brochure that was mailed to people across the country.

Titled “In Case of Crisis or War,” the booklet is essentially an updated version of a similar pamphlet that was disseminated in Sweden in 2018, with the latter being the first time such materials were distributed since 1961.Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish military officer and ex-chief of staff with the Sweden Democrats, points out that, while the 2018 iteration of the brochure was “mostly about crisis,” its current version is “more about war.”The pamphlet calls upon the Swedes to “strengthen” the country by doing things like donating blood and joining voluntary defense groups.“The civilian defense shall support the military and make the country resilient. And Sweden is also a part of NATO. And we have something called the heightened degree of readiness,” Valtersson remarks.In theory, he mulls, that means that the entire population of Sweden between the ages of 16 and 70 “could be in some way mobilized.”“That's 6-7 million inhabitants, but not the very, very few of those who would be in the military forces,” Valtersson adds.He takes note of the brochure’s front page, suggesting that a female soldier depicted there serves as a reminder of Sweden being a feminist country while the two children depicted there – one blond-haired and the other black-haired – seem to be a reference to the Swedish multiculturalism.The brochure also covers such aspects as comforting children who may not be particularly thrilled by the prospects of war and taking care of one’s pets during a crisis. Though it notes that one is permitted to bring their pets to “protective structures” in case of an air raid, Valtersson says that “pets are not allowed in the air raid shelters.”People further instructed to “only talk about verified information” with children and “avoid unnecessary details,” just like the paragraph on psychological defense advises to “only share information you know comes from reliable sources” and to “get verification from official government sources when something serious has happened.”The booklet further advises how to deal with one’s anxiety.“If you are worried what to do, talk with your neighbors about the threat of war or things like that,” Valtersson remarks as he sums up this part of the brochure.“And if you want more information, you can get it from the Swedish authorities,” he adds.

