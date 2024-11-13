https://sputnikglobe.com/20241113/out-with-the-old-off-to-ukraine-sweden-ships-decommissioned-vehicles-to-ukraine-1120874124.html

Out With the Old, Off to Ukraine: Sweden Ships Decommissioned Vehicles to Ukraine

The Swedish government has instructed the country's coast guard to donate decommissioned vehicles and ships to Ukraine.

"The government has instructed the coast guard to donate to Ukraine two environmental protection ships, 24 passenger cars, a van, a heavy truck and personal protective equipment that are no longer needed for state activities," the Swedish government said in a statement on Tuesday.In October, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that support for Ukraine would remain Stockholm's top foreign policy priority.Moscow has consistently criticized the supply of weapons to Ukraine, contending that such actions complicate conflict resolution and directly implicate NATO countries in the ongoing hostilities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that any shipments of arms destined for Ukraine will be regarded as legitimate targets by Russia.Moscow has consistently criticized the supply of weapons to Ukraine, contending that such actions complicate conflict resolution and directly implicate NATO countries in the ongoing hostilities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that any shipments of arms destined for Ukraine will be regarded as legitimate targets by Russia.

