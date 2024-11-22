https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/american-patriot--relentless-truth-seeker-sputnik-pundit-scott-bennett-passes-away-1120970163.html
American Patriot & Relentless Truth-Seeker: Sputnik Pundit Scott Bennett Passes Away
Sputnik International
Scott Bennett, a former US Army Special Operations Officer, Psychological Warfare Analyst, and Sputnik pundit, passed away on Thursday, November 21, in Walnut Creek, California.
2024-11-22T19:07+0000
2024-11-22T19:07+0000
2024-11-22T19:17+0000
world
scott bennett
us
sputnik
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120970372_0:0:1350:759_1920x0_80_0_0_be698e737ea977288161b5ac553f9f53.jpg
russia
American Patriot & Relentless Truth-Seeker: Sputnik Pundit Scott Bennett Passes Away
19:07 GMT 22.11.2024 (Updated: 19:17 GMT 22.11.2024)
Scott Bennett, a former US Army Special Operations officer, psychological warfare expert, whistleblower and Sputnik pundit, passed away on Thursday, November 21 in Walnut Creek, California. He was 46.
Bennett's colleagues and friends shared the sad news, expressing their deep grief over the loss of an American patriot, truth-seeker, and relentless advocate for peace.
Scott's comrades-in-arms revered him as a distinguished officer in the US Army’s elite Special Operations Forces, while international reporters highly valued his advice and analyses on pressing geopolitical issues.
As a whistleblower
, Bennett never feared to speak the truth and expose those in power who violated their obligations to high office. He repeatedly warned about the growing escalation in Ukraine, viewing the conflict as a proxy war led by US elites and a subservient Kiev regime against Russia. In 2023, Bennett traveled to Donbass to see the situation firsthand and share his knowledge with Americans, who he believed were misled by the US corporate press about the ongoing conflict and Washington's role in it.
In a September interview with Sputnik
, Bennett warned that the US Deep State would do whatever it takes to prevent Donald Trump from immediately shifting to negotiations to settle the Ukraine crisis if he won in November.
"The Democrat establishment and national security/military-industrialist deep state in America is trying to tie [the Ukraine] conflict against Russia around Donald Trump’s neck," he said at the time. He had no doubts that Russia would eventually prevail: "The military mathematics shows very clearly the overwhelming victory that will inevitably come to Russia," he told Sputnik.
Bennett also raised his voice against Israel's war in Gaza, denouncing it as genocide against Palestinians. "The Israeli government is trying to erase the Palestinian people and all memory of Gaza like chalk drawings from the blackboard,” he told Sputnik back in April
.
The legacy of this fearless warrior and sincere man with a big heart will remain in the memory of his family, friends, colleagues, and millions of readers around the globe.