https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/democrat-october-surprise-targeting-russia-and-trump-may-be-in-the-making--us-psy-op-veteran-1120152764.html

Democrat 'October Surprise' Targeting Russia and Trump May be in the Making – US Psy-Op Veteran

Democrat 'October Surprise' Targeting Russia and Trump May be in the Making – US Psy-Op Veteran

Sputnik International

Washington appears to have played down speculation about allowing Ukraine to expand the use of long-range NATO missiles inside Russia following Moscow’s warning.

2024-09-14T14:20+0000

2024-09-14T14:20+0000

2024-09-14T14:20+0000

world

us

opinion

scott bennett

kamala harris

donald trump

russia

ukraine

moscow

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_0:86:2622:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84828a3955e0213e2dd81877e2391b.jpg

The US establishment's attempt to raise the stakes prior to the November election came amid Russia's continuous advance, which has not been slowed down by Ukraine's doomed Kursk incursion.Russian victories don't play into the hands of the Kamala Harris campaign, backed by the US deep state, according to the psy-op veteran. He referred to the Biden administration switching to full damage control mode by slapping sanctions on the Russian media, "arresting, or shutting down independent bloggers, or news channels by any means necessary."Given that, Bennett doesn't rule out that the Kiev regime could be encouraged by the US to carry out possible false flags and expand strikes against Russia in October to either force Moscow into overreacting or try to smear it in the eyes of the American public.Such measures could be also aimed at "guaranteeing" that Donald Trump wouldn't be able to immediately shift to negotiations on settling the conflict, if he wins in November, according to Bennett.Ukraine Conflict is Tool of Washington's 'Dollar or Die' PolicyUS long-range strike speculation and sanctions against Russian media are not solely related to the Ukraine conflict, but a much broader geopolitical shift, according to ex-US Army psychological warfare officer and State Department counterterrorism analyst Scott Bennett.According to Bennett, the enthusiasm demonstrated by developing countries in joining multi-national platforms championed by Russia, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is seen by Washington as an "existential threat" to its dominance.In this respect, the Ukraine conflict is a Western tool to prevent Russia from further engaging the Global South in forming a fair multipolar world and axing the dollar dominance, according to the pundit.US claims that Russia is "unserious about possible peace talks" are also aimed at disrupting the Russia-led unifying processes in the Global South, the psy-op veteran believes.He referred to the West's promotion of a "new, bigger peace summit" on Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelensky calling the Ukraine-occupied areas near Russia's Kursk a potential "bargaining chip." Moscow made it clear that it won't hold any talks until the Ukrainian aggressors are thrown out of the Kursk region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/russian-army-ousts-ukrainian-troops-from-10-settlements-in-kursk-region-1120121317.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/russia-trade-partners-build-alternative-payments-systems-circumventing-us-dollar-1119982976.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-made weapons for long-range strikes inside russia, russia's advance in ukraine, ukraine defeat to backfire on harris campaign, us sanctions against russian media, us dollar dominance, us using ukraine conflict to retain dollar dominance