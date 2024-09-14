Democrat 'October Surprise' Targeting Russia and Trump May be in the Making – US Psy-Op Veteran
Washington appears to have played down speculation about allowing Ukraine to expand the use of long-range NATO missiles inside Russia following Moscow’s warning. However, the Democratic Party's "October surprise" may still be in the works, warns ex-US Army psychological warfare officer and State Department counterterrorism analyst Scott Bennett.
The US establishment's attempt to raise the stakes prior to the November election came amid Russia's continuous advance, which has not been slowed down by Ukraine's doomed Kursk incursion.
"The military mathematics shows very clearly the overwhelming victory that will inevitably come to Russia," Scott Bennett told Sputnik.
Russian victories don't play into the hands of the Kamala Harris campaign, backed by the US deep state, according to the psy-op veteran. He referred to the Biden administration switching to full damage control mode by slapping sanctions on the Russian media, "arresting, or shutting down independent bloggers, or news channels by any means necessary."
Given that, Bennett doesn't rule out that the Kiev regime could be encouraged by the US to carry out possible false flags and expand strikes against Russia in October to either force Moscow into overreacting or try to smear it in the eyes of the American public.
Such measures could be also aimed at "guaranteeing" that Donald Trump wouldn't be able to immediately shift to negotiations on settling the conflict, if he wins in November, according to Bennett.
"The Harris Democrat establishment and national security/military-industrialist deep state in America is trying to tie [the Ukraine] conflict against Russia around Donald Trump’s neck as they did in 2016 when Obama waged war against Russia diplomatically by expelling its consulates and its news organizations from Washington DC," the psy-op veteran said.
Ukraine Conflict is Tool of Washington's 'Dollar or Die' Policy
US long-range strike speculation and sanctions against Russian media are not solely related to the Ukraine conflict, but a much broader geopolitical shift, according to ex-US Army psychological warfare officer and State Department counterterrorism analyst Scott Bennett.
"The United States has adopted a national policy that is 'dollar or die,' which means either the US dollar remains the hegemonic currency in the world or the US will die fighting to maintain it," Bennett told Sputnik. "This translates into the United States, managing its colony regimes of Europe and members of NATO (France, Germany, Poland, the Baltic States, Britain) into a similar policy position."
According to Bennett, the enthusiasm demonstrated by developing countries in joining multi-national platforms championed by Russia, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is seen by Washington as an "existential threat" to its dominance.
In this respect, the Ukraine conflict is a Western tool to prevent Russia from further engaging the Global South in forming a fair multipolar world and axing the dollar dominance, according to the pundit.
US claims that Russia is "unserious about possible peace talks" are also aimed at disrupting the Russia-led unifying processes in the Global South, the psy-op veteran believes.
He referred to the West's promotion of a "new, bigger peace summit" on Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelensky calling the Ukraine-occupied areas near Russia's Kursk a potential "bargaining chip." Moscow made it clear that it won't hold any talks until the Ukrainian aggressors are thrown out of the Kursk region.
"Any new peace summit planned by Volodymyr Zelensky and his backers in the US and NATO is a ruse or a trap designed to… shift the narrative towards how Russia is obstinate and refusing to negotiate," Bennett concluded.
2 September, 05:02 GMT